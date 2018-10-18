NEW YORK (WABC) --Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to make an announcement about heat in public housing as temperatures continue to drop.
The mayor is expected to make the announcement after visiting a heat plant at NYCHA's rehab houses on the Lower East Side Thursday.
Last winter, aging boilers caused a heating crisis at NYCHA complexes around the city.
Many residents went without heat for days or even weeks.
A report from earlier this year, found NYCHA boilers were five times more defective than the citywide average.
----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts