Mayor de Blasio to address NYCHA heating concerns as cold weather arrives

The announcement is expected Thursday.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to make an announcement about heat in public housing as temperatures continue to drop.

The mayor is expected to make the announcement after visiting a heat plant at NYCHA's rehab houses on the Lower East Side Thursday.

Last winter, aging boilers caused a heating crisis at NYCHA complexes around the city.

Many residents went without heat for days or even weeks.

A report from earlier this year, found NYCHA boilers were five times more defective than the citywide average.

