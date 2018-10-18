Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to make an announcement about heat in public housing as temperatures continue to drop.The mayor is expected to make the announcement after visiting a heat plant at NYCHA's rehab houses on the Lower East Side Thursday.Last winter, aging boilers caused a heating crisis at NYCHA complexes around the city.Many residents went without heat for days or even weeks.A report from earlier this year, found NYCHA boilers were five times more defective than the citywide average.----------