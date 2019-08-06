Real Estate

New affordable housing complex opens for seniors in the Bronx

By Eyewitness News
WEST FARMS, Bronx (WABC) -- Seniors in the Bronx now have more affordable housing options with the completion of a new residential development.

New York City officials, project partners, and community leaders were on hand at Monday's ribbon cutting ceremony for 1880 Boston Road.

168 affordable housing units were created on top of an existing building in the West Farms section that will serve low-income and formerly homeless seniors.

It is one of the first projects to benefit from the city's Zoning for Quality and Affordability amendment.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
real estatewest farmsbronxnew york citysenior citizensaffordable housing
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1-year-old inside stolen SUV found safe in Brooklyn
Mom located after 4-year-old girl found wandering alone in NYC park
House explosion rocks neighborhood in Westchester
AccuWeather: More humid, spotty showers
Bus driver accused of locking woman in luggage compartment
Teen's body found after disappearing while swimming in NYC
Exclusive: Man shot in parking dispute tells his story
Show More
Stocks plunge on Wall Street as US-China trade war escalates
Mailed pipe bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc sentenced to 20 years
DA: Man tries to rape woman, beats her mother, 94, with phone
El Paso shooting death toll rises to 22
Dayton, Ohio, mass shooting leaves 9 dead, 37 injured
More TOP STORIES News