New affordable housing complex opens for seniors in the Bronx

WEST FARMS, Bronx (WABC) -- Seniors in the Bronx now have more affordable housing options with the completion of a new residential development.New York City officials, project partners, and community leaders were on hand at Monday's ribbon cutting ceremony for 1880 Boston Road.168 affordable housing units were created on top of an existing building in the West Farms section that will serve low-income and formerly homeless seniors.It is one of the first projects to benefit from the city's Zoning for Quality and Affordability amendment.----------