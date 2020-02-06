New guidance protects New York City renters from paying broker fees

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There was unexpected upheaval in New York City's housing market on Wednesday with the surprise ban of broker fees for renters.State housing regulators slipped the ban into a reform package that went into effect in September of 2019, however, after receiving many questions, the Department of State provided updated guidance that went into effect on Jan. 31."When a landlord selects a broker to find a tenant and to negotiate a lease, for a fee, that obligation to pay the broker cannot be shifted to the tenant because it would be a 'payment, fee or charge before or at the beginning of the tenancy' other than a background or credit check as provided in that section," the law states.Most brokers, landlords and even lawmakers were apparently unaware of the plan.The DOS said it recognizes the Statewide Security and Tenant Protection Acts of 2019 has already had a significant impact on housing markets throughout the state."The updated guidance continues to interpret the laws according to their plain meaning and consistent with the way they were intended to be applied -- which is to provide the strongest possible set of protections to tenants," according to the DOS.There is already talk of lawsuits to stop the change.Until now, brokers have been charging renters as much as 15 percent of a lease.The Real Estate Board of New York released the following statement:----------