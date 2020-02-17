New York City condo tower must remove several floors, judge rules

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan -- A judge has ordered the developers of a condo tower under construction in New York City to remove several floors from the top of the building because it is too tall.State Supreme Court Justice W. Franc Perry's ruling last week instructs the Department of Buildings to revoke the building permit for the nearly completed tower on Manhattan's Upper West Side and remove floors that exceed the zoning limit, The New York Times reported. The number of floors to be removed from the 52-story tower is not yet known, but the newspaper said it could be 20 or more.A lawyer representing the project said the developers would appeal the Feb. 13 decision.Community groups, including the Committee for Environmentally Sound Development, said in opposing the project that the developers, SJP Properties and Mitsui Fudosan America, had abused zoning rules.The building's 112 luxury apartments are now being marketed, including a $21 million penthouse, which would likely be removed if the decision stands, the Times reported.The building's development team issued the following statement:"Today's ruling is a shocking loss for New York City and its residents. It defies more than 40 years of precedent in the city's zoning laws. It also ignores the thoughtful decision of the DOB to grant the permit which was upheld by the BSA following exhaustive document review and testimony over a two-year period. Both of those decisions recognized that retroactively applying new interpretations of the city's zoning to previously approved projects undermines the stability of the regulatory environment needed to support the investment that is critical to New York City's economy, tax base, housing stock and services. We will appeal this decision vigorously in court and are confident that we, and the city, will prevail on the merits."----------