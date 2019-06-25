Real Estate

Brooklyn family targeted by real estate scam fights to save home

By
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A Brooklyn family targeted by real estate scam is speaking out, aided by city officials as they look for ways to save their home of 30 years.

Borough President Eric Adams joined the Griffiths family Tuesday to decry the epidemic of housing theft taking place across Brooklyn, and they also announced a GoFundMe campaign dedicated to helping the family with the cost of legal services.

Daughter Dorris Briggs says her father Darius Griffths signed an agreement five years ago thinking he was saving the family house in Bedford Styvesant. But he was actually being duped into selling it.

"My dad was coerced into signing a contract, under the influence, outside on a corner, on the top of a car, in the middle of a street, with no attorney present," Briggs said.

It happened in 2014 during an afternoon of drinking. The family believes Griffiths was targeted because he was behind in his mortgage payments, and they say the whole deal was shady.

"Can't sleep at night," he said. "Even if you get the food, you can't eat it, because the kids are going to be displaced."

He never received a copy, no money was exchanged, and the lawyer listed as his representative has been convicted of fraud. Additionally, the sale price of $630,000 is about half the value.

"We are watching long term homeowners being forced out of their community," Adams said.

Now, Adams is calling for an investigation into deed transfer scams that prey on homeowners in this gentrifying neighborhood.

"These homes are not just brick and mortar," he said. "They have historically been the institutional wealth of black and brown communities, and this story here personifies the struggles that black and brown family owners are experiencing in this borough."

The family, meanwhile, had continued paying their mortgage and only found out in January it had been paid off. Now, they expect to be served with an eviction notice Friday.

"There's eight people ranging from age 2 to 65 with nowhere to go," Briggs said.

The GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family cover attorney fees, and Adams is asking the district attorney to look into the sale and hopefully block it from happening.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
real estatenew york citybrooklynbedford stuyvesantscamreal estate
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
13-year-old charged in attack on mom, teen in New Jersey
Man shot in head during caught-on-camera NYC road rage shooting
Cardi B pleads not guilty to felony charges in NYC strip club melee
Body of missing YouTube star recovered in East River
Pilot who crashed helicopter onto NYC building 'did not know where he was': Report
AccuWeather: Afternoon storms, more humid
Ring video shows stranger poop in man's driveway
Show More
Mom handed lifeless 2-month-old baby at daycare, police say
Man on trial for Tinder date murder slices throat in court
VIDEO: Officers rescue newborn baby tied up in plastic bag
Acting border chief resigns amid uproar over migrant children
Arrest after woman killed in Miller Place hit and run
More TOP STORIES News