Central Park Tower becomes building with highest roof in Western Hemisphere

NEW YORKI (WABC) -- New York City has new bragging rights, thanks to a building that now holds the title of highest roof in the Western Hemisphere.Central Park Tower, also known as 217 West 57th Street, is now taller than Chicago's Willis Tower.It will top out at !,550 feet tall, looming over Billionaires' Row.The project is scheduled to be completed in 2020.The One World Trade building remains the tallest building in the Western Hemisphere when the spire is factored in, giving it a total height of 1,776 feet.----------