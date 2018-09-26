REAL ESTATE

NYCHA residents set to attend court hearing on living conditions

They will be talking about their living conditions.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
NYCHA residents will get a chance to have their voices heard during a hearing on the horrendous living conditions at public housing complexes across the city.

More than a hundred residents are invited to share their stories on exposure to toxic mold and lead paint in front of a federal judge in Lower Manhattan.

That judge will be deciding whether to move forward with the federal government's plan to clean up the city's Housing Authority.

