NEW YORK (WABC) --NYCHA residents will get a chance to have their voices heard during a hearing on the horrendous living conditions at public housing complexes across the city.
More than a hundred residents are invited to share their stories on exposure to toxic mold and lead paint in front of a federal judge in Lower Manhattan.
That judge will be deciding whether to move forward with the federal government's plan to clean up the city's Housing Authority.
