Peekskill's most deluxe residential rentals, revealed

We took a gander at local listings in Peekskill via rental website Zumper to find the city's most opulent listings.
Here are the city's select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
611 Viewpoint Terrace
Right off the bat, turn your attention to this townhouse over at 611 Viewpoint Terrace. It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it's 2,714 square feet in size. Whereas the average price for a three-bedroom rental in Peekskill is roughly $2,500/month, this living space is currently going for $3,500/month. Why so expensive?
In the unit, you can anticipate air conditioning, a fireplace, a balcony, granite countertops, carpeted flooring and stainless steel appliances. The building boasts on-site laundry, garage parking and a swimming pool. Inhabiting this voluminous rental isn't all-inclusive: cats and dogs are not permitted.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is car-dependent and is somewhat bikeable.
(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here.)
321 Waterside Close
Then, there's this townhouse over at 321 Waterside Close. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it's a sprawling 1,563 square feet in size. Whereas the average price for a two-bedroom rental in Peekskill is roughly $2,195/month, this stately home is currently listed at $3,000/month.
In the unit, you can anticipate air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a fireplace, in-unit laundry, carpeted flooring, ceiling fans and a balcony. There's also garage parking available. As luxurious as this set-up might sound, cats and dogs are not allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands and has minimal bike infrastructure.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
636 Main St., #6
Then, here's this single-family home situated at 636 Main St., #6. It has one bedroom and two bathrooms, and it's 1,000 square feet in size. Whereas the average price for a one-bedroom rental in Peekskill is roughly $1,650/month, this living space is currently going for $2,000/month. What makes it so high-priced?
In the townhouse, you can expect in-unit laundry, air conditioning, a dishwasher, closet space, wooden cabinetry and hardwood flooring. The building offers assigned parking. Dwelling in this high-end home isn't for everyone: pets are not permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is very walkable and isn't particularly bikeable.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)