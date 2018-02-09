NEW YORK (WABC) --Protesters camped out in the freezing temperatures for a hunger strike into the early morning hours Friday in front of the Department of Housing in Lower Manhattan.
About a dozen people who call 85 Bowery home are demanding quicker building repairs.
Three weeks ago, city inspectors ordered a full vacate order on the 16-unit building in Chinatown due to structural concerns.
The building owner is replacing a stairwell and making other critical repairs, but residents say these issues are not new problems.
People will not be allowed back in the building for another six to eight weeks.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts