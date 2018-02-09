Protesters camped out in the freezing temperatures for a hunger strike into the early morning hours Friday in front of the Department of Housing in Lower Manhattan.About a dozen people who call 85 Bowery home are demanding quicker building repairs.Three weeks ago, city inspectors ordered a full vacate order on the 16-unit building in Chinatown due to structural concerns.The building owner is replacing a stairwell and making other critical repairs, but residents say these issues are not new problems.People will not be allowed back in the building for another six to eight weeks.----------