Real Estate

Rent Guidelines Board to vote on New York City rent hikes

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- People living in more than a million rent stabilized apartments in New York City are about to find out how much more rent they will have to pay.

The Rent Guidelines Board will vote Tuesday night on whether rent will go up a little or a lot, but many are certain rent will most likely go up either way.

Last month, the board approved a rage of increases:

For a one-year lease, tenants can expect a half a percent to 2.75 percent hike.

For a two-year lease, tenants can expect a 1.5 to 3.75 percent jump.

The nine-member board will determine the exact number. And that will be the going rate for all rent stabilized apartments for the next year or two years.

Residents will argue for the minimal amount so they can pay their bills. Landlords will press for greater increases to cover their increasing operating costs.

No one really wins in the annual battle. The rule is you can make no more than $200,000 to live in a rent regulated apartment.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
real estatenew york citymanhattaneast villagerental propertymoneyrentsfinance
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Taxi drivers threaten to 'shut down the airports' over proposed $4 tax
13-year-old charged in attack on mom, teen in New Jersey
Man shot in head during caught-on-camera NYC road rage shooting
NYC family targeted by real estate scam fights to save home
Body of missing YouTube star recovered in East River
Pilot who crashed helicopter onto NYC building 'did not know where he was': Report
Woman killed in LI hit and run, suspect was known to her
Show More
Cardi B pleads not guilty to felony charges in NYC strip club melee
AccuWeather: Humidity drops, temperatures go up
Mom handed lifeless 2-month-old baby at daycare, police say
Ring video shows stranger poop in man's driveway
NYPD to deploy thousands of officers for historic NYC Pride March
More TOP STORIES News