EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- People living in more than a million rent stabilized apartments in New York City are about to find out how much more rent they will have to pay.
The Rent Guidelines Board will vote Tuesday night on whether rent will go up a little or a lot, but many are certain rent will most likely go up either way.
Last month, the board approved a rage of increases:
For a one-year lease, tenants can expect a half a percent to 2.75 percent hike.
For a two-year lease, tenants can expect a 1.5 to 3.75 percent jump.
The nine-member board will determine the exact number. And that will be the going rate for all rent stabilized apartments for the next year or two years.
Residents will argue for the minimal amount so they can pay their bills. Landlords will press for greater increases to cover their increasing operating costs.
No one really wins in the annual battle. The rule is you can make no more than $200,000 to live in a rent regulated apartment.
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Rent Guidelines Board to vote on New York City rent hikes
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News