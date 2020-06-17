Real Estate

NYC Rent Guidelines Board to hold final vote on rent stabilized apartments

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Rent Guidelines Board will meet for its final vote on guidelines for rent stabilized apartments.

The board is set to vote for a rent freeze for 1 and 2 year leases.

It would be the third rent freeze in the last 7 years.

There are 1 million rent-stabilized apartments throughout the five boroughs of New York City.

Related topics:
real estatenew york cityrentsnyc newsrenters
