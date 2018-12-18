Renting in Asbury Park: What will $1,600 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in Asbury Park if you don't want to spend more than $1,600/month on rent.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1309 Langford St., #A2
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 1309 Langford St., #A2. It's listed for $1,550/month.
In the unit, expect both hardwood and tiled floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and white cabinetry. Building amenities include a porch and outdoor space. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is very walkable and is relatively bikeable.
513 Seventh Ave., #3
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 513 Seventh Ave., #3 that's also going for $1,550/month.
The apartment features both hardwood and tiled floors, wooden cabinetry and natural light. The building offers outdoor space, a porch and on-site laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is very walkable and is quite bikeable.
304 Deal Lake Drive, #32
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's located at 304 Deal Lake Drive, #32. It's listed for $1,550/month.
In the unit, you'll find both hardwood and tiled flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and central heating. The building offers on-site laundry. Dogs are allowed. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is moderately walkable and is bikeable.
400 Deal Lake Drive, #4K
Listed at $1,545/month, this 540-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 400 Deal Lake Drive, #4K.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and a ceiling fan. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, an elevator and on-site management. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is moderately walkable and has some bike infrastructure.
