Renting in Asbury Park: What will $1,600 get you?

400 Deal Lake Drive, #4K. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Asbury Park?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in Asbury Park if you don't want to spend more than $1,600/month on rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

1309 Langford St., #A2





Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 1309 Langford St., #A2. It's listed for $1,550/month.

In the unit, expect both hardwood and tiled floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and white cabinetry. Building amenities include a porch and outdoor space. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is very walkable and is relatively bikeable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

513 Seventh Ave., #3






Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 513 Seventh Ave., #3 that's also going for $1,550/month.

The apartment features both hardwood and tiled floors, wooden cabinetry and natural light. The building offers outdoor space, a porch and on-site laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is very walkable and is quite bikeable.

(See the full listing here.)

304 Deal Lake Drive, #32






Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's located at 304 Deal Lake Drive, #32. It's listed for $1,550/month.

In the unit, you'll find both hardwood and tiled flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and central heating. The building offers on-site laundry. Dogs are allowed. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is moderately walkable and is bikeable.

(See the complete listing here.)

400 Deal Lake Drive, #4K





Listed at $1,545/month, this 540-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 400 Deal Lake Drive, #4K.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and a ceiling fan. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, an elevator and on-site management. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is moderately walkable and has some bike infrastructure.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
