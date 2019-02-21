Renting in Asbury Park: What will $1,600 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in Asbury Park if you're on a budget of $1,600/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
625 Cookman Ave., #4
Listed at $1,600/month, this 857-square-foot studio apartment is located at 625 Cookman Ave., #4.
The unit boasts high ceilings, hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and central air conditioning. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area has excellent walkability and has some bike infrastructure.
316 Sixth Ave., #2A
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 316 Sixth Ave., #2A. It's listed for $1,550/month.
Expect in-unit laundry and central air conditioning. Dogs are considered on a case-by-case basis. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is very walkable and is relatively bikeable.
1309 Langford St., #A2
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1309 Langford St., #A2 that's going for $1,550/month.
Inside, look for hardwood floors and cabinet space. The building offers a covered front porch. Cats and dogs are not permitted. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot and is fairly bikeable.
