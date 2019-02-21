REAL ESTATE

Renting in Asbury Park: What will $1,600 get you?

1309 Langford St., #A2 . | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Asbury Park?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in Asbury Park if you're on a budget of $1,600/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

625 Cookman Ave., #4






Listed at $1,600/month, this 857-square-foot studio apartment is located at 625 Cookman Ave., #4.

The unit boasts high ceilings, hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and central air conditioning. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area has excellent walkability and has some bike infrastructure.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

316 Sixth Ave., #2A





Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 316 Sixth Ave., #2A. It's listed for $1,550/month.

Expect in-unit laundry and central air conditioning. Dogs are considered on a case-by-case basis. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is very walkable and is relatively bikeable.

(See the complete listing here.)

1309 Langford St., #A2






Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1309 Langford St., #A2 that's going for $1,550/month.

Inside, look for hardwood floors and cabinet space. The building offers a covered front porch. Cats and dogs are not permitted. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot and is fairly bikeable.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)
---

This story was created automatically using local real estate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineAsbury Park
REAL ESTATE
The cheapest apartment rentals in Flushing, right now
The cheapest apartment rentals in Midtown, right now
What will $3,400 rent you in Williamsburg, right now?
What does $1,800 rent you in White Plains, today?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Wood falls from elevated subway platform, pierces windshield
Woman escapes attempted rape using her morning coffee
Mom fatally struck with family outside 7-Eleven was pregnant
AccuWeather: Cooler on Friday, threat of rain for weekend
NYPD officers get one of their cutest investigations
Baby hospitalized after stroller rolls onto NYC subway tracks
Bill would keep Trump off 2020 NJ ballot unless he releases taxes
Jussie Smollett out on bond after being accused of staging attack
Show More
Video: Alleged drunk driver goes out of control and onto NJ sidewalk
Officials: Dropped thermos may have caused deadly NYC bus crash
Testimony ends in trial of man accused of strangling classmate
Police: 4-year-old boy dies after being impaled by piece of glass
Retired Suffolk County lieutenant allegedly involved in hit-and-run
More News