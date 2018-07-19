Renting in Astoria: What will $2,700 get you?

According to Walk Score, this New York City neighborhood is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Astoria is currently hovering around $2,125.
So, what might you expect to find if you're on a budget of $2,700/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Jackson Avenue
Listed at $2,700/month, this studio apartment is located on Jackson Avenue.
The building has on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, extra storage space, a residents lounge, a business center, bike storage, electric charging stations and secured entry. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a balcony, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted.
2718 Hoyt Ave. S.
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 2718 Hoyt Ave. S. It's also listed for $2,700/month for its 600 square feet of space.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, outdoor space, a fitness center with a jacuzzi, a roof deck, an elevator and secured entry. The apartment features hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, a balcony, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and a breakfast bar. Animals are not welcome.
23-15 Astoria Blvd.
Here's a 675-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 23-15 Astoria Blvd. that's going for $2,700/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, a balcony, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and extra storage space. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space, secured entry and on-site management. Dogs are welcome with an additional deposit and fee.
27-18 Hoyt Ave. S.
Then, check out this 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 27-18 Hoyt Ave. S. It's listed for $2,700/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, secured entry and on-site management. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, two closets, a balcony and floor-to-ceiling windows. Heat, water and gas are included in the price of rent. Cats and dogs are not allowed.
26-38 21st St.
Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit located at 26-38 21st St. It's listed for $2,700/month.
The apartment features hardwood and tile flooring, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry and large windows. In the building, you can anticipate assigned parking, a fitness center, a roof deck and a residents lounge. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property.
