Renting in Battery Park City: What will $2,500 get you?

377 Rector Pl. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Battery Park City?

According to Walk Score, this New York City neighborhood is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Battery Park City is currently hovering around $3,269.

So, what might you expect to find if you don't want to spend more than $2,500 / month on rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

41 River Ter., #309




First, there's this studio apartment over at 41 River Ter., #309. It's listed for $2,495/month for its 562 square feet of space.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, concierge service, a door person, an elevator, a fitness center, garage parking, outdoor space, a resident's lounge, a roof deck and a swimming pool.

In the apartment, expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and a balcony. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.

99 Battery Pl., #28B




Next, here's a 560-square-foot studio apartment at 99 Battery Pl., #28B, that's also going for $2,495/month.

In the unit, expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a balcony. The building offers a door person, an elevator, a fitness center, on-site laundry, outdoor space, a roof deck, extra storage space and a swimming pool. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed.

377 Rector Pl., #23E




Check out this 523-square-foot studio apartment that's located at 377 Rector Pl., #23E. It's listed for $2,495/month.

In the unit, you'll have air conditioning, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and a balcony. The building offers a business center, a door person, a fitness center, garage parking, on-site laundry, outdoor space, a resident's lounge, a roof deck, extra storage space and a swimming pool. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.

280 Rector Pl., #23L




Lastly, listed at $2,450/month, here's this 512-square-foot studio apartment located at 280 Rector Pl., #23L.

In the unit, you can expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a balcony. The building boasts a door person, an elevator, a fitness center, garage parking, on-site laundry, outdoor space, a resident's lounge, a roof deck, extra storage space and a swimming pool. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed.

