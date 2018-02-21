REAL ESTATE

Renting In Chelsea And Flatiron: What Will $2,900 Get You?

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Chelsea and Flatiron?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in this New York City neighborhood if you've got a budget of $2,900 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.

312 11th Ave., #10k




Listed at $2,900 / month, this studio apartment is located at 312 11th Ave. In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space and a doorman. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

31 East 21st St., #76g



Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment situated at 31 East 21st St. (at Broadway & E 21st St.). It's also listed for $2,900 / month. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't permitted. (Check out the complete listing here.)

440 West 34th St., #1BR




Located at 440 West 34th St., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,900/ month. In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Both cats and dogs are welcome. Building amenities include a doorman, an elevator and secured entry. (See the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineNew York City
REAL ESTATE
What's the cheapest rental available in Astoria?
What will $2,400 rent you in New York City?
NY woman's security deposit check keeps getting lost in mail
The cheapest apartment rentals in Kips Bay, right now
What's the cheapest rental available in Midtown?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More News