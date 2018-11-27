Renting in Downtown Brooklyn: What will $2,800 get you?

According to Walk Score, this New York City neighborhood is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Downtown Brooklyn is currently hovering around $3,195.
So, what might you expect to find with a budget of $2,800 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
Tillary and Duffield streets
Listed at $2,800/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at Tillary and Duffield streets.
In the apartment, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher, and in-unit laundry. The building has outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, storage space and on-site management. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
309 Gold St., #31H
Here's a studio unit at 309 Gold St., #31H, that's going for $2,795/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher, Caesarstone countertops and in-unit laundry. The building has assigned parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck and storage space. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
111 Lawrence St., #29E
Located at 111 Lawrence St., #29E, here's a studio unit that's listed for $2,765/month.
In the furnished unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, floor-to-ceiling windows and stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher. The building features on-site laundry, assigned parking, a fitness center and a roof deck. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
237 Duffield St., #8B
Listed at $2,764/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 237 Duffield St., #8B.
In the apartment, expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, there is on-site laundry, a roof deck and an elevator. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
343 Gold St., #311
Next, there's this studio unit situated at 343 Gold St., #311. It's listed for $2,735/month.
The building features garage parking and a fitness center. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, floor-to-ceiling windows and stainless steel appliances. Both cats and dogs are permitted. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
