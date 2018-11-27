REAL ESTATE

Renting in Downtown Brooklyn: What will $2,800 get you?

111 Lawrence St., #29E. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Downtown Brooklyn?

According to Walk Score, this New York City neighborhood is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Downtown Brooklyn is currently hovering around $3,195.

So, what might you expect to find with a budget of $2,800 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Tillary and Duffield streets






Listed at $2,800/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at Tillary and Duffield streets.

In the apartment, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher, and in-unit laundry. The building has outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, storage space and on-site management. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

309 Gold St., #31H





Here's a studio unit at 309 Gold St., #31H, that's going for $2,795/month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher, Caesarstone countertops and in-unit laundry. The building has assigned parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck and storage space. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

111 Lawrence St., #29E






Located at 111 Lawrence St., #29E, here's a studio unit that's listed for $2,765/month.

In the furnished unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, floor-to-ceiling windows and stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher. The building features on-site laundry, assigned parking, a fitness center and a roof deck. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

237 Duffield St., #8B






Listed at $2,764/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 237 Duffield St., #8B.

In the apartment, expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, there is on-site laundry, a roof deck and an elevator. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(See the complete listing here.)

343 Gold St., #311






Next, there's this studio unit situated at 343 Gold St., #311. It's listed for $2,735/month.

The building features garage parking and a fitness center. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, floor-to-ceiling windows and stainless steel appliances. Both cats and dogs are permitted. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(See the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineNew York City
REAL ESTATE
What does $1,800 rent you in New York City, today?
The priciest residential rentals in New York City
The cheapest apartment rentals in Hell's Kitchen, explored
Check out today's cheapest rentals in Yonkers
More Real Estate
Top Stories
2 dead after car slams into light pole, tree in New Jersey
CT special ed teacher pleads no contest to sex with students
2 arrested in crime spree that included Duane Reade shooting
Teacher allegedly killed ex's girlfriend in front of children
'SpongeBob SquarePants' creator dies at 57
Police: Video gamer overheard man raping teen during game
Street closures, security plans for Rockefeller Center tree lighting
Video: Gender reveal fail starts 73-square-mile wildfire
Show More
70-year-old woman charged in fatal Long Island hit and run
Man robs NJ jewelry store, runs away firing shots in air
1 dead, 4 hurt in Chinatown after driver loses control
Ex-NYC math teacher, twin brother plead guilty to bomb-making
Prosecutors: El Chapo had 'impermissible' contact with wife
More News