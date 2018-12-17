Renting in East Harlem: What will $1,800 get you? | Hoodline

According to Walk Score, this New York City neighborhood has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and has excellent transit. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in East Harlem is currently hovering around $2,235.
So, what might you expect to find if you've got $1,800/month earmarked for your rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Lexington Avenue and East 108th Street, #14
Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at Lexington Avenue and East 108th Street, #14. It's listed for $1,800/month.
In the unit, there are high ceilings, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. Animals are not welcome. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
1990 2nd Ave.
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 1990 2nd Ave. It's also listed for $1,800/month.
In the apartment, you'll have hardwood floors, high ceilings and wooden cabinetry. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
151 E. 99th St.
Then, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 151 E. 99th St. It's listed for $1,795/month.
The apartment features hardwood floors, high ceilings, wooden cabinetry and ceiling fans. Building amenities include secured entry and storage space. Hairball alert: cats are allowed. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
