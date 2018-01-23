REAL ESTATE

Renting In East Williamsburg: What Will $2,600 Get You?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in East Williamsburg?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down housing in this New York City neighborhood with a budget of $2,600 / month.

Take a look at the listings, below.

180 Frost St., #3r




Listed at $2,600 / month, this 700-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 180 Frost St. In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

Both cats and dogs are welcome. (Take a look at the complete listing here.)

245 Frost St., #1f



Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom apartment situated at 245 Frost St. It's also listed for $2,600 / month.

In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, air conditioning and stainless steel kitchen appliances . Both cats and dogs are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

70 Bushwick Ave., #2a




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 70 Bushwick Ave. (at 70 Bushwick Ave.), which is going for $2,580 / month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a balcony, air conditioning, ample natural light and stainless steel kitchen appliances. The building offers on-site laundry, outdoor space, a fitness center and an elevator.

Both cats and dogs are welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)

185 Leonard St., #1A




Located at 185 Leonard St., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,550/ month.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a balcony, and air conditioning. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, outdoor space, a fitness center and a residents lounge.

Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)
---

