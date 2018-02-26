RENTAL PROPERTY

Renting In Gramercy: What Will $3,700 Get You?

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Gramercy?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in this New York City neighborhood if you've got $3,700 / month earmarked for your rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Read on for the listings.

266 3rd Ave., #4a




Listed at $3,700 / month, this studio apartment is located at 266 3rd Ave. In the furnished apartment, you can anticipate both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a dishwasher and a balcony. Cats and dogs aren't allowed. (See the complete listing here.)

220 E 22nd St., #6g




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit located at 220 E 22nd St. It's listed for $3,699 / month. The building boasts on-site laundry, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space, on-site management and a residents lounge.

In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

245 East 19th St., #5h




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 245 East 19th St. that's going for $3,695 / month. In the unit, you'll get a dishwasher, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, plenty of closet space and built-in shelves.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, an elevator and a doorman. Cats and dogs aren't permitted. (See the full listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlinerental propertyNew York CityGramercyManhattan
RENTAL PROPERTY
NY woman's security deposit check keeps getting lost in mail
Exclusive: Illegal rental scheme putting lives at risk
Airbnb host says her home was brutally ransacked by renters
Report: Yonkers rents up a whopping 10.7 percent this year
NYC Worst Landlord List: A list of repeat offenders
More rental property
REAL ESTATE
What's the cheapest rental available in Astoria?
What will $2,400 rent you in New York City?
NY woman's security deposit check keeps getting lost in mail
The cheapest apartment rentals in Kips Bay, right now
What's the cheapest rental available in Midtown?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More News