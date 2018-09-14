Renting in Greenwich Village: What will $2,700 get you?

According to Walk Score, this New York City neighborhood is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Greenwich Village is currently hovering around $3,700.
So, what might you expect to find if you've got $2,700 / month earmarked for your rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
11 Waverly Place
Here's a studio apartment at 11 Waverly Place that's going for $2,700/month.
The building has a roof deck and secured entry. In the furnished unit, you'll get an open living room floor plan, hardwood floors, a dishwasher, white appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, windows with horizontal blinds and air conditioning and heater units. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
23 E. 10th St.
Next, check out this studio coop that's located at 23 E. 10th St. It's listed for $2,695/month.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space, on-site management. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, recessed and designer lighting, high ceilings, extra storage space, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, Caesarstone countertops, tile backsplash, wooden cabinetry, two large closets and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
East Eighth Street and University Place
Located at East Eighth Street and University Place, here's a studio apartment that's listed for $2,695/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect a round-the-clock door person, on-site laundry, a roof deck, an elevator and on-site management. In the unit, prospective tenants can expect an open living room floor plan, a fireplace, hardwood and tile floors, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and a shower/tub combo. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.
220 Sullivan St.
Listed at $2,695/month, this zero-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 220 Sullivan St.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, an elevator, on-site management. In the small unit, you can expect hardwood and tile floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and many windows with horizontal blinds. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
120 W. Third St.
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 120 W. Third St. It's listed for $2,612/month.
In the unit, you'll get an open living room floor plan, high ceilings, hardwood and tile floors, French doors, large closets, many windows, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and a marble bath. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
