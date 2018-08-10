Renting in Hell's Kitchen: What will $2,500 get you?

According to Walk Score, this New York City neighborhood has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Hell's Kitchen is currently hovering around $3,175.
So, what might you expect to find if you've got $2,500 / month earmarked for your rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1 River Place
First, there's this studio apartment located at 1 River Place. It's listed for $2,500/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, a residents lounge and a business center. In the unit, there are hardwood and tile floors, high ceilings, large windows with sweeping city views, an eat-in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and a breakfast bar. Sorry pet owners, animals are not welcome.
350 W. 43rd St.
Next, check out this studio apartment that's located at 350 W. 43rd St. It's also listed for $2,500/month.
The building has on-site laundry, on-site management, shared outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator and extra storage space. In the unit, you'll have an open living room floor plan, hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, white appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, large windows and large closets. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed.
610 W. 42nd St.
Located at 610 W. 42nd St., here's a studio apartment that's listed for $2,500/month.
The building boasts on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck and an elevator. In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, designer granite countertops, designer cabinetry, large windows, in-unit laundry, and a walk-in closet. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here.
353 W. 56th St.
Next, there's this zero-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 353 W. 56th St. It's listed for $2,500/month.
The building boasts on-site laundry, a roof deck, shared outdoor space and secured entry. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling mirrors, large windows, designer lighting and garden access. Sorry pet owners, neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
