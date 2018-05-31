REAL ESTATE

Renting in Lincoln Square: What will $2,700 get you?

130 W. 73rd St.| Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Lincoln Square?

According to Walk Score, this New York City neighborhood is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Lincoln Square is currently hovering around $3,200.

So, what might you expect to find if you don't want to spend more than $2,700/month on rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

130 W. 73rd St., #2cc




Listed at $2,700/month, this studio apartment is located at 130 W. 73rd St.

In the apartment, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances and exposed brick. Outdoor space is offered as a building amenity. Animals are not permitted.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

116 W. 72nd St., #10c



Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom coop at 116 W. 72nd St. that's also going for $2,700/month.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, an elevator, secured entry and on-site management. The sunny unit features hardwood floors, a breakfast bar, two closets and stainless steel appliances. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

266 W. 73rd St., #3BB




Located at 266 W. 73rd St., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,690/month.

In the third floor unit, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances and ample natural light. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

635 W. 57th St.



Listed at $2,680/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 635 W. 57th St. (at 11th Avenue & West 58th Street).

The building has garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space, secured entry, on-site management and a residents lounge. In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

601 W. 57th St., #13D




Lastly, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence that's located at 601 W. 57th St. It's listed for $2,650/month.

The apartment features hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and large windows. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator and storage space. Both cats and dogs are permitted.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
