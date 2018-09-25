Renting in Little Italy: What will $2,700 get you?

According to Walk Score, this New York City neighborhood has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Little Italy is currently hovering around $2,600.
So, what might you expect to find with a budget of $2,700 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
125 Elizabeth St.
Listed at $2,700/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 125 Elizabeth St.
When it comes to building amenities, expect extra storage space. In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood and tile flooring, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, slate countertops, wooden cabinetry and walk-in closets. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
139 Mulberry St.
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 139 Mulberry St. It's listed for $2,695/month for its 550 square feet of space.
The apartment features hardwood and tile flooring, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and heating units. Pets are not welcome.
163 Mulberry St.
Here's a studio at 163 Mulberry St. that's going for $2,690/month.
The building offers private outdoor space and secured entry. Apartment amenities include hardwood and tile flooring, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, a spiral staircase and closet space. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.
