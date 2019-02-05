REAL ESTATE

Renting in Long Island City: What will $2,900 get you?

Queens Plaza South & Crescent Street. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Long Island City?

According to Walk Score, this New York City neighborhood has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Long Island City is currently hovering around $2,926.

So, what might you expect to find if you're on a budget of $2,900 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

29-11 Queens Plaza North, #18D






There's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 29-11 Queens Plaza North, #18D. It's listed for $2,900/month.

The building has on-site laundry, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck and storage space. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, floor-to-ceiling windows, quartz countertops, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

41-29 24th St., #JS4






Next, here's a studio apartment at 41-29 24th St., #JS4 that's also going for $2,900/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, an eat-in kitchen and a balcony. The building boasts on-site laundry, garage parking, a fitness center, a roof deck and storage space. Animals are not permitted. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(See the full listing here.)

Queens Plaza South & Crescent Street






Then, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at Queens Plaza South & Crescent Street. It's listed for $2,895/month.

The apartment boasts hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck and on-site management. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineNew York CityQueens
REAL ESTATE
What will $2,200 rent you in White Plains, right now?
What will $2,500 rent you in New York City, right now?
What will $1,500 rent you in Mount Vernon, right now?
Renting in New York City: What will $1,900 get you?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Officer pinned between cars released from hospital
Man smashes lingerie store window, destroys Obama mannequin
New York Archdiocese to close 7 schools
Young woman's body found alongside Connecticut road
'Fuel smell' on L train prompts service suspensions
Firefighter, ex-cop among arrests in Orange Co. drug bust
MS-13 gang member arrested, 2 sought in subway shooting
Woman delivers baby after DUI crash, newborn critical
Show More
College student finds man in closet wearing her clothes
Fiat Chrysler recalls trucks due to steering control issue
Liam Neeson clarifies comments about racist revenge plot
Truck driver avoids cat, crashes into cars, homes in NYC
Grandmother killed, man struck by stray bullets in Brooklyn
More News