Renting in Long Island City: What will $2,900 get you?

According to Walk Score, this New York City neighborhood has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Long Island City is currently hovering around $2,926.
So, what might you expect to find if you're on a budget of $2,900 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
29-11 Queens Plaza North, #18D
There's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 29-11 Queens Plaza North, #18D. It's listed for $2,900/month.
The building has on-site laundry, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck and storage space. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, floor-to-ceiling windows, quartz countertops, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
41-29 24th St., #JS4
Next, here's a studio apartment at 41-29 24th St., #JS4 that's also going for $2,900/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, an eat-in kitchen and a balcony. The building boasts on-site laundry, garage parking, a fitness center, a roof deck and storage space. Animals are not permitted. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
(See the full listing here.)
Queens Plaza South & Crescent Street
Then, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at Queens Plaza South & Crescent Street. It's listed for $2,895/month.
The apartment boasts hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck and on-site management. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
(Check out the complete listing here.)