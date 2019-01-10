Renting in Mount Vernon: What will $1,700 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in Mount Vernon if you're on a budget of $1,700/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Linden Avenue and William Street
Listed at $1,695/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at Linden Avenue and William Street.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, assigned parking, an elevator, secured entry and on-site management. In the unit, you can expect tiled and hardwood flooring, high ceilings, white appliances and granite countertops. Pets are not welcome. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.
472 Gramatan Ave., #Z5
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 472 Gramatan Ave., #Z5. It's listed for $1,650/month for its 800 square feet of space.
Building amenities include assigned parking, outdoor space and secured entry. The apartment boasts hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Cats and dogs are not permitted. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.
40 E. Sidney Ave., #7G (Downtown)
Here's a 680-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 40 E. Sidney Ave., #7G that's going for $1,625/month.
The building offers on-site laundry, garage parking, an elevator and on-site management. Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is bikeable and has good transit options.
