Renting in Murray Hill-Kips Bay? Here's what $4,500 will get you

According to Walk Score, this New York City neighborhood is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Murray Hill-Kips Bay is currently hovering around $3,150.
So, what might you expect to find if you don't want to spend more than $4,500/ month on rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
330 E. 38th St., #32A
Listed at $4,500/month, this studio condo is located at 330 E. 38th St., #32A.
In the condo, you can anticipate a balcony and bay windows. Building amenities include garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center and a residents lounge. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
20 Park Ave., #9c
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 20 Park Ave., #9c. It's also listed for $4,500/month.
Inside, you can expect hardwood floors, large windows and a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, an elevator and a doorman. Both cats and dogs are welcome. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Park Avenue South and East 31st Street
Here's a studio apartment at Park Avenue South and East 31st Street that's going for $4,500/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a balcony, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Building amenities include on-site laundry, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator and storage space. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
300 E. 39th St., #9D
Finally, check out this one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom unit that's located at 300 E. 39th St., #9D. It's listed for $4,445/month.
The unit boasts floor-to-ceiling windows, generous closet space and in-unit laundry. The building has a roof deck and concierge service. Both cats and dogs are allowed. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
