Renting in New Rochelle: What will $1,600 get you?

57 Hilltop Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in New Rochelle?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating an apartment in New Rochelle if you've got $1,600/month earmarked for your rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

49 Fifth St.






Listed at $1,550/month, this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 49 Fifth St.

The building features assigned parking. In the unit, expect laminate flooring, a walk-in closet and air conditioning. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

57 Hilltop Ave.






Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 57 Hilltop Ave. It's also listed at $1,550/month for its 600 square feet of space.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate extra storage space. In the apartment, expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan and a kitchen with skylights. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

120 Stonelea Place, #4M






Here's a 550-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom co-op at 120 Stonelea Place, #4M, that's going for $1,550/month.

Amenities offered include on-site laundry and assigned parking. In the unit, expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and a modern kitchen. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is quite walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)
