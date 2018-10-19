Renting in New Rochelle: What will $1,700 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating an apartment in New Rochelle if you've got $1,700/month earmarked for your rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
50 White Oak St.
Listed at $1,700/month, this 1,000-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 50 White Oak St.
The unit features tile and carpeted flooring, a ceiling fan, closet space and closet space. The building boasts an elevator and outdoor space. Cats and dogs are not allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is quite walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
60 Locust Ave., #214
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom coop situated at 60 Locust Ave., #214. It's listed for $1,675/month for its 700 square feet of space.
In the apartment, you can expect to find hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher closet space, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. Animals are not welcome.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
1 The Blvd., #1F
Here's a 500-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1 The Blvd., #1F that's going for $1,650/month.
Apartment amenities include air conditioning, hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs are not allowed.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is quite walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
