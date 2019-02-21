Renting in New York City: What will $1,500 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in New York City if you've got $1,500/month earmarked for your rent.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
514 Ocean Parkway, #6F (Kensington)
Listed at $1,500/month, this studio apartment is located at 514 Ocean Parkway, #6F.
In the unit, expect hardwood floors and high ceilings. Building amenities include on-site laundry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
West 207th Street (Inwood)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at West 207th Street that's also going for $1,500/month.
In the apartment, you'll get hardwood floors and high ceilings. Hairball alert: cats are welcome. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
Grand Concourse & E 196th St #3d(Fordham North)
Located at Grand Concourse & E 196th St #3d, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,500/month.
In the unit, you can anticipate stainless steel appliances, arched entry ways and ample closet space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location has excellent walkability, is fairly bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
41-57 74th St. (Elmhurst)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 41-57 74th St. that's going for $1,500/month.
Inside, there are hardwood floors and a dishwasher. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has excellent transit.
