REAL ESTATE

Renting in New York City: What will $1,500 get you?

514 Ocean Parkway, #6F. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in New York City?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in New York City if you've got $1,500/month earmarked for your rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

514 Ocean Parkway, #6F (Kensington)





Listed at $1,500/month, this studio apartment is located at 514 Ocean Parkway, #6F.

In the unit, expect hardwood floors and high ceilings. Building amenities include on-site laundry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

West 207th Street (Inwood)






Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at West 207th Street that's also going for $1,500/month.

In the apartment, you'll get hardwood floors and high ceilings. Hairball alert: cats are welcome. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

Grand Concourse & E 196th St #3d(Fordham North)






Located at Grand Concourse & E 196th St #3d, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,500/month.

In the unit, you can anticipate stainless steel appliances, arched entry ways and ample closet space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location has excellent walkability, is fairly bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

41-57 74th St. (Elmhurst)






Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 41-57 74th St. that's going for $1,500/month.

Inside, there are hardwood floors and a dishwasher. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has excellent transit.

(See the full listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineNew York City
REAL ESTATE
Explore today's cheapest rentals in SoHo
What's the cheapest rental available in Battery Park City, right now?
Renting in the East Village: What will $2,700 get you?
What's the cheapest rental available in the Upper East Side, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Jussie Smollett in custody after being charged with disorderly conduct
School bus driver revived with Narcan after crashing with kids
Babysitter of 5 left to get ingredients when fire started
AccuWeather: End of the week warmup
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Man charged with murder after family struck by vehicle at 7-Eleven
Video shows driver using sidewalk to pass NYC school buses
Sea of blue on Long Island as NYPD detective laid to rest
Firefighters deliver baby boy to new adoptive family
Show More
Feds: Coast Guard Lt. compiled hit list of lawmakers
Search on for man accused of groping 9-year-old girl on 7 train
4-alarm fire tears through 7-story building in Manhattan
More News