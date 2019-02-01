REAL ESTATE

Renting in New York City: What will $1,900 get you?

East 35th Street and Third Avenue. | Photo: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in New York City?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in New York City with a budget of $1,900/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---

457 W. 46th St. (Hell's Kitchen)






Here's a studio apartment at 457 W. 46th St. that's going for $1,900/month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. The building features on-site management. Both cats and dogs are permitted. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location has excellent walkability, is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

East 35th Street and Third Avenue (Murray Hill-Kips Bay)





Also listed at $1,900/month, this zero-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at East 35th Street and Third Avenue.

The apartment boasts hardwood floors, high ceilings and a fireplace. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, an elevator and secured entry. Both dogs and cats are permitted here. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

31-10 23rd St., #4D (Astoria)






Here's a zero-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 31-10 23rd St., #4D that's going for $1,900/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, a roof deck and an elevator. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and closet space. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)
