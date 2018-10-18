Renting in New York City: What will $2,000 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in New York City with a budget of $2,000/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
58 Linden Blvd., #2H (Flatbush)
Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 58 Linden Blvd., #2H. It's listed for $2,000/month.
The apartment features hardwood and tile flooring, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, stone countertops and a dishwasher. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
1322 First Ave. (Upper East Side)
Next, here's a studio apartment at 1322 First Ave. that's also going for $2,000/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood and tile flooring, air conditioning and heating units, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and granite countertops. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are allowed.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
64 Wadsworth Ave. (Washington Heights)
Located at 64 Wadsworth Ave., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,000/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and in-unit laundry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
1380 Third Ave. (Upper East Side)
Finally, there's this studio apartment situated at 1380 Third Ave. It's listed for $2,000/month.
In the unit, prospective tenants can expect hardwood flooring, high ceilings, recessed lighting, white appliances, granite countertops and air conditioning. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
