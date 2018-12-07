Renting in New York City: What will $2,000 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in New York City if you've got $2,000/month earmarked for your rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1875 Atlantic Ave., #3G (Crown Heights North)
Listed at $2,000/month, this studio apartment is located at 1875 Atlantic Ave., #3G.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a fitness center and a roof deck. In the unit, expect hardwood floors, natural light, a dishwasher and generous closet space. Cats and dogs are allowed on this property. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is fairly bikeable and has excellent transit.
805 St. Marks Ave., #C3A (Crown Heights North)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 805 St. Marks Ave., #C3A.It's also listed for $2,000/month for its 845 square feet of space.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, an elevator, secured entry and on-site management. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs are permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
345 Lefferts Ave., #D9 (Prospect-Lefferts Gardens)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 345 Lefferts Ave., #D9 that's going for $2,000/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. The building boasts on-site laundry, an elevator, secured entry and on-site management. Both cats and dogs are permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
352 Lafayette Ave., #4h (Clinton Hill)
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 352 Lafayette Ave., #4h. It's listed for $2,000/month.
In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and closet space. When it comes to building amenities, expect a roof deck. Cats and dogs are permitted. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
822 Knickerbocker Ave., #1FR (Bushwick)
Located at 822 Knickerbocker Ave., #1FR, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,000/month.
The apartment boasts hardwood floors, high ceilings, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. When it comes to pets, both cats and dogs are allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
