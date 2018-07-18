Renting in New York City: What will $2,300 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in New York City with a budget of $2,300/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
108 Charles St. (West Village)
Listed at $2,300/month, this studio apartment is located at 108 Charles St.
On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. In the light-filled unit expect stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
26 Seventh Ave. S. (West Village)
Next, check out this studio apartment that's located at 26 Seventh Ave. S. It's also listed for $2,300/month.
In the unit, prospective tenants can expect to see hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, high ceilings, exposed brick, wooden cabinetry and French doors. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
(See the complete listing here.)
505 E. 88th St. (Upper East Side)
Located at 505 E. 88th St., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,300/month.
The building has on-site laundry and an elevator. In the unit, you can expect hardwood and tile floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, French doors and large windows. Pet owners, take heed: both cats and dogs are welcome here.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
410 E. 74th St. (Upper East Side)
Listed at $2,300/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 410 E. 74th St.
In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, plenty of windows, a breakfast bar, wooden cabinetry and built-in storage features. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry and an elevator. Luckily for animal lovers, both cats and dogs are allowed.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)
408 W. 44th St., #4 (Hell's Kitchen)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 408 W. 44th St., #4 that's going for $2,300/month.
Outdoor space is offered as a building amenity. The unit features hardwood floors, generous storage space, stainless steel appliances, built-in shelves and granite countertops. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
(See the full listing here.)