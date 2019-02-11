Renting in New York City: What will $2,300 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in New York City with a budget of $2,300/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
461 Dean St., #19D (Park Slope)
Listed at $2,300/month, this studio apartment is located at 461 Dean St., #19D.
In the unit there is an open living room floor plan, hardwood flooring, floor-to-ceiling windows, stainless steel appliances and a large bedroom. The building has on-site laundry, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator and on-site management. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score, this location is a "walker's paradise," is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
411 14th St., #2F (Park Slope)
Next, there's this studio apartment located at 411 14th St., #2F. It's also listed for $2,300/month.
In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, quartz countertops and in-unit laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
Walk Score indicates that this location is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
11-39 49th Ave., #503 (Long Island City)
Here's a studio apartment at 11-39 49th Ave., #503 that's going for $2,300/month.
The apartment features hardwood and tile flooring, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. The building boasts on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck and an elevator. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
1288 E. 19th St. (Midwood)
Listed at $2,300/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1288 E. 19th St.
In the apartment, you can expect hardwood flooring, air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, a breakfast bar and a balcony. The building offers on-site laundry, outdoor space, a fitness center and on-site management. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is bikeable and has excellent transit.
991 Ocean Ave., #3C (Flatbush)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 991 Ocean Ave., #3C. It's listed for $2,300/month.
In the unit, there is an open living floor plan, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a balcony. The building has on-site laundry, garage parking, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator and on-site management. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
