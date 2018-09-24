REAL ESTATE

Renting in New York City: What will $2,400 get you?

24 Ford St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in New York City?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a place in New York City if you've got a budget of $2,400/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

411 E. 70th St. (Upper East Side)




Listed at $2,400/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 411 E. 70th St.

In the unit, prospective tenants can find hardwood and tile flooring, high ceilings, white appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and heating units. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

Walk Score indicates that this location is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

Lexington Avenue and East 33rd Street (Murray Hill-Kips Bay)




Also listed at $2,400/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at Lexington Avenue and East 33rd Street.

The apartment features hardwood and tile flooring, recessed lighting, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and exposed brick. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

East 32nd Street and Madison Avenue (Midtown)




Next, there's this studio apartment over at East 32nd Street and Madison Avenue. It's listed for $2,400/month.

The building offers on-site laundry, a door person and an elevator. In the apartment, there are hardwood and tile flooring, high ceilings, white appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and a breakfast bar. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.

(See the complete listing here.)

24 Ford St. (Crown Heights North)




Then, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 24 Ford St. It's listed for $2,400/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, assigned parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator and extra storage space. In the unit, you'll get hardwood flooring, high ceilings, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, a dishwasher and a bluetooth sound system. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
