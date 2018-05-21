Renting in New York City: What will $2,500 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in New York City if you've got $2,500/month earmarked for your rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
349 W. Broadway, #17 (SoHo)
Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom coop situated at 349 W. Broadway. It's listed for $2,500/month.
In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a stove, built-in shelves and two closets. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
154 Grattan St., #2a (Williamsburg)
Check out this studio at 154 Grattan St. that's also going for $2,500/month.
The apartment features hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and ample natural light. Building amenities include on-site laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is extremely walkable, is fairly bikeable and has excellent transit.
(Take a look at the full listing here.)
335 E. 11th St. (East Village)
Listed at $2,500/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 335 E. 11th St.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a stove, granite countertops, a dishwasher, exposed brick and stainless steel appliances. Secured entry is offered as a building amenity. Pets are welcome here.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
330 E. 85th St., #MR3A (Yorkville)
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 330 E. 85th St. It's listed for $2,500/month.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, an elevator, on-site management and secured entry. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and ample natural light. Animals are not welcome.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
(See the complete listing here.)
157 E. 72nd St. (Upper East Side)
Located at 157 E. 72nd St. (at East 72nd Street & Third Avenue), here's a 575-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's listed for $2,500/month.
The building boasts on-site laundry, outdoor space, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space, secured entry, a door person and a residents lounge. In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances and plenty of windows. Cats and dogs are not allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)