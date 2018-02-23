Renting In New York City: What Will $2,600 Get You?

REAL ESTATE

Curious just how far your dollar goes in New York City?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring an apartment in New York City if you're on a budget of $2,600 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a look at the listings, below.

1 Wall St., #404 (Financial District)




Listed at $2,600 / month, this studio condo is located at 1 Wall St. In the condo, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a ceiling fan and stainless steel appliances.

Building amenities include a roof deck and a residents lounge. Cats and dogs aren't allowed. (Take a look at the complete listing here.)

171 East 88th St. (Upper East Side-Carnegie Hill)




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 171 East 88th St. (at E 88th St. & Lexington Ave.). It's also listed for $2,600 / month. The building has on-site laundry, an elevator and on-site management.

In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, high ceilings and a walk-in closet. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

172 East 89th St. (Upper East Side-Carnegie Hill)




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 172 East 89th St. (at Lexington Ave. & E 89th St.) that's going for $2,600 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Both cats and dogs are permitted. (See the full listing here.)

41 Brooklyn Ave. (Crown Heights North)




Next, check out this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's located at 41 Brooklyn Ave. It's listed for $2,600 / month. In the unit, you'll get a dishwasher, a balcony, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and exposed brick.

The building has on-site laundry, garage parking, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, on-site management, bike storage and a residents lounge. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

409 East 81st St. (Yorkville)




Located at 409 East 81st St., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,600/ month. In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry and secured entry.

Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
