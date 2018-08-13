Renting in New York City: What will $2,700 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in New York City if you don't want to spend more than $2,700/month on rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
E. 36th St. (Murray Hill)
First up, here's a studio apartment at E. 36th St. that's going for $2,700/month.
In the unit, you'll get both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Building amenities include on-site laundry, a fitness center, secured entry, an elevator, concierge service, a door person, dry cleaning service, package service and secured entry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
8th Ave. and W. 46th St. (Hell's Kitchen)
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 8th Ave. and W. 46th St. It's also listed for $2,700/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and high ceilings. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, a door person, an elevator and secured entry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
E. 17th St. and Irving Place (Gramercy)
Located at E. 17th St. and Irving Place, here's a studio apartment that's listed for $2,700/month.
The unit features hardwood flooring, air conditioning, high ceilings, recessed lighting, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry and an elevator. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
481 12th St., #1B (South Slope)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 481 12th St., #1B. It's listed for $2,700/month.
The building features on-site laundry and extra storage space. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a fireplace and exposed brick. Both cats and dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
E. 12th St. and Third Ave. (East Village)
Finally, here's an 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at E. 12th St. and Third Ave. that's going for $2,700/month.
The building boasts on-site laundry, an elevator, package service, secured entry and extra storage space. In the apartment, you'll get both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, high ceilings and a walk-in closet. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
(Check out the complete listing here.)