Renting in New York City: What will $2,800 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in New York City if you've got $2,800/month earmarked for your rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
324 W. 84th St. (Upper West Side)
Listed at $2,800/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 324 W. 84th St.
Building amenities include an elevator and secured entry. In the unit, prospective tenants are promised hardwood and tile flooring, high ceilings, recessed lighting, a fireplace and extra storage space. Both cats and dogs are permitted here.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
618 Bushwick Ave., (Bushwick)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 618 Bushwick Ave. that's also going for $2,800/month.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, outdoor space, a roof deck and on-site management. In the light-filled unit, expect stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, both central heating and air conditioning, hardwood flooring and wooden cabinetry. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
Madison Avenue and East 87th Street (Upper East Side)
Next, check out this studio apartment that's located at Madison Avenue and East 87th Street. It's listed for $2,800/month.
The building has on-site laundry, shared outdoor space and an elevator. Apartment amenities include hardwood and tile floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry, in-unit laundry, a balcony and floor-to-ceiling windows. Both cats and dogs are allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
West 47th Street and Fifth Avenue (Midtown)
Located at West 47th Street and Fifth Avenue, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,800/month.
Storage space and secured entry are offered as building amenities. The unit features hardwood and tile flooring, high ceilings, exposed brick, recessed lighting, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
East 25th Street and Third Avenue (Kips Bay)
Listed at $2,800/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at East 25th Street and Third Avenue.
The building features on-site laundry, an elevator and on-site management. In the residence, you can anticipate large windows, hardwood and tile floors, white appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and extra storage space. Sorry pet owners, animals are not permitted at this location.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
