Renting in New York City: What will $2,800 get you?

27-10 Hoyt Ave. South, #3R (Old Astoria)
Listed at $2,800/month, this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 27-10 Hoyt Ave. South, #3R.
In the unit, expect a balcony, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, a fitness center and a roof deck. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
Jackson Ave and Queens Plaza South (Long Island City)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at Jackson Ave and Queens Plaza South. It's also listed for $2,800/month.
In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, floor-to-ceiling windows and a walk-in closet. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, garage parking and a swimming pool. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
225 W. 23rd St., #5G (Chelsea)
Here's a zero-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 225 W. 23rd St., #5G that's going for $2,800/month.
In the unit, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings and a dishwasher. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, an elevator and secured entry. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options.
27-33 38th Ave., #3A (Long Island City)
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 27-33 38th Ave., #3A. It's listed for $2,800/month.
In the unit, you'll have hardwood floors, exposed brick and in-unit laundry. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, a fitness center and on-site management. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
29th Street and Queens Plaza North, Long Island City, NY 11101, US (Long Island City)
Located at 29th Street and Queens Plaza North, Long Island City, NY 11101, US, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,800/month.
The apartment includes high ceilings, quartz countertops and backsplash. The building boasts on-site laundry, a fitness center and a roof deck. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
