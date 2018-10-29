Renting in New York City: What will $2,900 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring an apartment in New York City if you don't want to spend more than $2,900/month on rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
17 Monitor St. #1G (East Williamsburg)
Listed at $2,900/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 17 Monitor St. #1G.
The building offers on-site laundry, assigned parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck and an elevator. In the unit, expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and French doors. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
29-11 Queens Plaza North, #21D (Long Island City)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 29-11 Queens Plaza North, #21D. It's also listed for $2,900/month.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space, secured entry and on-site management. The apartment features hardwood floors, high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar and in-unit laundry. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
180 Franklin Ave., #311 (Bedford-Stuyvesant)
Here's a studio apartment at 180 Franklin Ave., #311 that's going for $2,900/month.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space, secured entry and on-site management. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, large windows and closet space. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that this location is extremely walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and boasts excellent transit options.
228 E. 27th St., #2B (Kips Bay)
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 228 E. 27th St., #2B. It's listed for $2,900/month.
The building boasts on-site laundry and secured entry. Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Both cats and dogs are permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
9 White St., #115 (Bushwick South)
Located at 9 White St., #115, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,900/month.
Amenities offered in the building include a roof deck, shared outdoor space, secured entry and on-site management. In the bi-level unit, you can expect high ceilings, white appliances, closet space and hardwood flooring. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted.
According to Walk Score, this location is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
