Renting in New York City: What will $2,900 get you?

17 Monitor St. #1G. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in New York City?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring an apartment in New York City if you don't want to spend more than $2,900/month on rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

17 Monitor St. #1G (East Williamsburg)




Listed at $2,900/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 17 Monitor St. #1G.

The building offers on-site laundry, assigned parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck and an elevator. In the unit, expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and French doors. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and has excellent transit.

(See the complete listing here.)

29-11 Queens Plaza North, #21D (Long Island City)




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 29-11 Queens Plaza North, #21D. It's also listed for $2,900/month.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space, secured entry and on-site management. The apartment features hardwood floors, high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar and in-unit laundry. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

180 Franklin Ave., #311 (Bedford-Stuyvesant)




Here's a studio apartment at 180 Franklin Ave., #311 that's going for $2,900/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space, secured entry and on-site management. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, large windows and closet space. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.

Walk Score indicates that this location is extremely walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and boasts excellent transit options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

228 E. 27th St., #2B (Kips Bay)



Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 228 E. 27th St., #2B. It's listed for $2,900/month.

The building boasts on-site laundry and secured entry. Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Both cats and dogs are permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(See the complete listing here.)

9 White St., #115 (Bushwick South)




Located at 9 White St., #115, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,900/month.

Amenities offered in the building include a roof deck, shared outdoor space, secured entry and on-site management. In the bi-level unit, you can expect high ceilings, white appliances, closet space and hardwood flooring. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted.

According to Walk Score, this location is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
