Renting in New York City: What will $3,000 get you?

37-14 36th St., #6r (Long Island City)
Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 37-14 36th St. It's listed for $3,000/month.
Building amenities include garage parking and a business center. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and floor-to-ceiling windows. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is bikeable and has excellent transit.
182 Columbus Ave., #3rn (Lincoln Square)
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence that's located at 182 Columbus Ave. It's also listed for $3,000/month.
In the unit, you'll get in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, large windows and a decorative fireplace. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
350 W. 43rd St., #22B (Hell's Kitchen)
Located at 350 W. 43rd St., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $3,000/month.
The unit features hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar and floor-to-ceiling windows. The building features on-site laundry, garage parking, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space and on-site management. Pets are n permitted.
According to Walk Score, this location has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
189 Avenue C, #6A (East Village)
There's this studio apartment located at 189 Avenue C. It's listed for $3,000/month.
Amenities offered in the building include a roof deck, an elevator, secured entry and a door person. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. Pet owners will be happy to hear that cats and dogs are welcome here.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is a "biker's paradise" and boasts excellent transit options.
35 W. 69th St., #3R (Upper West Side)
Located at 35 W. 69th St., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's listed for $3,000/month.
The apartment offers air conditioning, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, a fireplace, a loft area and exposed brick. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
