Renting in New York City: What will $3,100 get you?

East 89th Street and Third Avenue (Upper East Side)
Listed at $3,100/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at East 89th Street and Third Avenue.
The corner unit boasts natural lighting, closet space, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. The building features on-site laundry, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, secured entry and on-site management. Pets are not welcome. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
550 W. 45th St., #427 (Hell's Kitchen)
Next, there's this studio unit located at 550 W. 45th St., #427. It's also listed for $3,100/month.
The building has on-site laundry, assigned parking, outdoor space, a roof deck and a fitness center. Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and floor-to-ceiling windows. Cats and dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options.
270 W. 12th St. (West Village)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 270 W. 12th St. that's going for $3,100/month.
The unit in this historic building features hardwood floors, exposed brick and wooden cabinetry. Pets are not welcome. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit.
200 W. 83rd St., #33 (Upper West Side)
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 200 W. 83rd St., #33. It's listed for $3,100/month.
The unit features stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring and closet space. Cats and dogs are allowed on this property. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
400 E. 74th St. (Upper East Side)
Located at 400 E. 74th St., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $3,100/month.
The apartment boasts hardwood floors, marble countertops, exposed brick, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Dogs and cats are allowed here. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
