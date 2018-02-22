REAL ESTATE

Renting In New York City: What Will $3,300 Get You?

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in New York City?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in New York City if you're on a budget of $3,300 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Read on for the listings.

234 Mott St., #75 (Nolita)




Listed at $3,300 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 234 Mott St. In the apartment, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a wine cooler.

Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool, a fitness center and a doorman. Both cats and dogs are allowed. (Check out the complete listing here.)

300 East 33rd St., #4a (Kips Bay)




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment situated at 300 East 33rd St. (at E 33rd St. & 2nd Ave.). It's also listed for $3,300 / month for its 750-square-feet of space. The building boasts garage parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, an elevator, bike storage and on-site management.

In the apartment, look for hardwood floors, high ceilings and plenty of natural light. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

265 State St., #904 (Boerum Hill)




Located at 265 State St., here's a 720-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $3,300/ month. In the unit, you can expect both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and heated floors.

The building features on-site laundry, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, secured entry and a residents lounge. Both cats and dogs are allowed. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

540 West 45th St. (Hell's Kitchen)




Listed at $3,300 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 540 West 45th St. (at 10th Ave. & W 43rd St.). In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and garden access. The building boasts garage parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space, secured entry, on-site management and a residents lounge.

Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

177 Ludlow St., #4AA (Lower East Side)



Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 177 Ludlow St. that's going for $3,300 / month. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and noise cancelling windows. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the full listing here.)

296 East 2nd St., #12P (East Village)




Next, check out this 800-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's located at 296 East 2nd St. (at E Houston St. & Avenue D). It's listed for $3,300 / month. In the unit, you'll have hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a balcony, a breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. The building offers an elevator; Sadly, pets aren't allowed. (See the complete listing here.)

171 W 81st St. (Upper West Side)




Located at 171 W 81st St., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $3,300 / month. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a dishwasher, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Sadly, pets aren't allowed. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
---

