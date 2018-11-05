Renting in New York City: What will $3,300 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in New York City if you don't want to spend more than $3,300/month on rent.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
788 Columbus Ave., #11J (Upper West Side)
Listed at $3,300/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 788 Columbus Ave., #11J.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, a fitness center and an elevator. The unit features hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
According to Walk Score, this location is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
7 E. 75th St., #2BF (Upper East Side)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 7 E. 75th St., #2BF that's also going for $3,300/month.
The building offers on-site laundry, outdoor space and extra storage space. In the bi-level unit, you'll get hardwood and carpeted floors, high ceilings, a fireplace, a balcony, closet space and white appliances. Animals are not permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
First Avenue and East 79th Street (Yorkville)
Located at First Avenue and East 79th Street, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $3,300/month.
The building features on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space, secured entry and on-site management. In the apartment, you can expect floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher and a balcony. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
East 89th Street and Third Avenue (Upper East Side)
Listed at $3,300/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at East 89th Street and Third Avenue.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, secured entry and on-site management. The apartment features hardwood floors, a dishwasher, white appliances, high ceilings, a walk-in closet and a balcony. Animals are not welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
1619 Third Ave., #10E (Yorkville)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 1619 Third Ave., #10E that's going for $3,300/month.
The building boasts on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck and an elevator. Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and large windows. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
