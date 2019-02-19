Renting in New York City: What will $3,800 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a place in New York City if you've got $3,800/month earmarked for your rent.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
7 W. 21st St., #6B (Flatiron)
Listed at $3,800/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 7 W. 21st St., #6B.
In the unit, expect stainless steel appliances, closet space and in-unit laundry. The building has outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, secured entry and on-site management. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
(See the complete listing here.)
152 W. 15th St., #2R (Chelsea)
Next, there's this studio apartment over at 152 W. 15th St., #2R. It's also listed for $3,800/month.
Inside, you'll find hardwood floors, large windows and air conditioning. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, free Wi-Fi and secured entry with electronic key access. Pets are not allowed. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
(See the complete listing here.)
239 W. 12th St., #3A (West Village)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 239 W. 12th St., #3A that's going for $3,800/month.
In the furnished unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher and natural light. The building amenities include free Wi-Fi. Pets are not welcome. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
(See the full listing here.)
60 S. Oxford St., #1B (Fort Greene)
Located at 60 S. Oxford St., #1B, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom coop that's listed for $3,800/month.
In the furnished apartment, you can anticipate hardwood floors, garden access, custom closets and air conditioning. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and outdoor space. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
315 W. 33rd St., #19S (Chelsea)
Located at 315 W. 33rd St., #19S, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom coop that's listed for $3,800/month.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher and large windows. The building boasts on-site laundry, a swimming pool, a fitness center and a lounge. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
---
This story was created automatically using local real estate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.