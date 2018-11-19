Renting in New York City: What will $4,700 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in New York City if you've got $4,700/month earmarked for your rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
325 Fifth Ave., #38E (Midtown)
Listed at $4,700/month, this one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment is located at 325 Fifth Ave., #38E.
In the unit, expect a balcony, a fireplace, in-unit laundry and floor-to-ceiling windows. The building offers garage parking, outdoor space and a swimming pool. Animals are not welcome. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
55 Wall St., #816 (Financial District)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 55 Wall St., #816. It's also listed for $4,700/month.
The building offers on-site laundry, garage parking, a fitness center, an elevator and storage space. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score, this location has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
525 W. 28th St., #665 (Chelsea)
Here's a studio unit at 525 W. 28th St., #665 that's going for $4,700/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and has excellent transit.
60 W. 23rd St., #532 (Flatiron)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 60 W. 23rd St., #532. It's listed for $4,700/month.
The building has outdoor space, a swimming pool and a roof deck. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is a "walker's paradise," is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
180 Riverside Blvd., #17N (Lincoln Square)
Finally, check out this one-bedroom, two-bathroom abode that's located at 180 Riverside Blvd., #17N. It's listed for $4,700/month.
The apartment features hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, assigned parking and a fitness center. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
