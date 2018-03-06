Renting In Old Astoria: What Will $3,300 Get You?

REAL ESTATE

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Old Astoria? We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a place in this New York City neighborhood if you're on a budget of $3,300 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.

23-09 Astoria Blvd., #7a




Listed at $3,200 / month, this 900-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 23-09 Astoria Blvd.

In the sunny unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, good closet space, a dishwasher, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a balcony. Fortunately for dog owners, dogs are welcome. The building has on-site laundry, parking, bike storage and a roof deck.

(See the complete listing here.)

23-15 Astoria Blvd., #7e



Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit over at 23-15 Astoria Blvd. It's also listed for $3,200 / month for its 850 square feet of space.

The building boasts on-site laundry and a roof deck. In the corner unit, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and ample natural lighting. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
---

