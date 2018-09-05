Renting in Park Slope: What will $2,500 get you?

According to Walk Score, this New York City neighborhood is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Park Slope is currently hovering around $2,500.
So, what might you expect to find if your budget matches the neighborhood median? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
138 Fifth Ave.
Listed at $2,500/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 138 Fifth Ave.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood and tile flooring, high ceilings, ceiling fans, recessed lighting, heating and air conditioning units, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, white appliances and granite countertops. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
873 Union St.
Next, there's this studio apartment over at 873 Union St. It's also listed for $2,500/month.
The building features storage and secured entry. In the apartment, there are hardwood flooring, high ceilings, recessed lighting, large windows, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a breakfast island and in-unit laundry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed.
Seventh Avenue
Check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at Seventh Avenue. It's listed for $2,500/month.
The building offers on-site laundry, outdoor space, storage space, secured entry and on-site management. Apartment amenities include hardwood and tile floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, high ceilings and in-unit laundry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.
Sixth Street
Located at Sixth Street, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,500/month.
Building amenities include on-site laundry and storage space. The unit features hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and exposed brick. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.
862 Union St.
Listed at $2,500/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 862 Union St.
The building offers on-site laundry, an elevator, storage space and on-site management. In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood flooring, heating and air conditioning units, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property.
